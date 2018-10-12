New Peak Construction Hosts Open House

New Peak Construction is happy to announce that Foothill Crossings in Rock Springs is the newest New Peak Homes Community.

We will have an open house in Green River at 675 Lynn Court to show floor plans and lot availability.

We wanted to invite anybody and all who may be interested in building a home, commercial building, or any other project with us in GR, RS, or the surrounding areas.

Address

675 Lynn Ct., Green River, Wyoming on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 11AM-1PM

We hope to see you all there!

You’ll also have a chance to WIN a Milwaukee Heated Jacket!

Courtesy of: Mountain Land Supply in Rock Springs

(Must be present to win)

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.