One Fatality and Three Injured in Four Vehicle Crash South of Laramie

LARAMIE — On September 30, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 19 on WY 230 south of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 1:00 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

Around milepost 19 on Wyoming 230, a Ford Superduty pickup was stopped and waiting for oncoming traffic to clear to make a left turn onto Tumbleweed Lane. Also traveling eastbound was a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination that was being followed by a 2012 GMC pickup; both of these vehicles were coming up behind the stopped Ford pickup. A 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination was westbound when the GMC pickup pulled out to pass the 2000 Peterbilt. The GMC pickup completed the pass, and the driver of the GMC pickup did not notice that the Ford pickup was stopped, waiting to make a left turn. The GMC pickup collided with the rear of the Ford pickup. The collision pushed the Ford pickup into the westbound lane of travel into the path of the 2015 Peterbilt which resulted in a head-on collision. This collision caused the 2015 Peterbilt to lose control and enter the eastbound lane of travel colliding head-on with the 2000 Peterbilt. After this collision occurred, the 2015 Peterbilt tripped and rolled one time.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 65-year-old Laramie, Wyoming resident Steve H. Bottger. Bottger was not wearing his seatbelt and transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the 2000 Peterbilt has been identified as 52-year-old Annebella, Utah resident Matthew R. Anderson. It was unknown if Anderson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Anderson succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the 2015 Peterbilt has been identified as 56-year-old Bayard, Nebraska resident William H. Bennett. Bennett was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the GMC has been identified as 37-year-old Laramie, Wyoming resident Brandon M. Chimenti. Chimenti was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention, unsafe passing, and speed on the part of Chimenti are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 123 fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 86 in 2018, 109 in 2017, and 91 in 2016 to date.