ONLY Two Weeks Left of Walking Taco Wednesdays

TacoTime is helping RSHS students turn their lunch hour into a fiesta!
The TacoTime food truck will be at 1378 James Dr. in Rock Springs across from the High School every WEDNESDAY through October 31 with specials on their Walking Tacos (Cash Only).
Join us on October 31 for the final Walking Taco Wednesday of the semester as we raise funds for the Knezovich family.
100% of the proceeds that day will go to help Steve and Dakota Kenzovich as they recover from injuries sustained in the Roosevelt Fire.
🌮 Food Menu
Walking Taco
Soft Taco
Soft Meat Burrito
Soft Bean Burrito
Chips n’ Cheese
🌮 Drink Menu
Tiger’s Blood Red Bull
Spur Juice Red Bull
Passion Fruit Red Bull
Blood Orange Red Bull
Pepsi Products
Water
