ONLY Two Weeks Left of Walking Taco Wednesdays

TacoTime is helping RSHS students turn their lunch hour into a fiesta!

The TacoTime food truck will be at 1378 James Dr. in Rock Springs across from the High School every WEDNESDAY through October 31 with specials on their Walking Tacos (Cash Only).



Join us on October 31 for the final Walking Taco Wednesday of the semester as we raise funds for the Knezovich family.

100% of the proceeds that day will go to help Steve and Dakota Kenzovich as they recover from injuries sustained in the Roosevelt Fire.

🌮 Food Menu

Walking Taco

Soft Taco

Soft Meat Burrito

Soft Bean Burrito

Chips n’ Cheese

🌮 Drink Menu

Tiger’s Blood Red Bull

Spur Juice Red Bull

Passion Fruit Red Bull

Blood Orange Red Bull

Pepsi Products

Water

