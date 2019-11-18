Over $2000 Raised in Sublette County Battle of the Badges Event for Kickin’ Cancer

PINEDALE, WY – On Friday, the second annual Battle of the Badges game was held in Pinedale. This year’s event featured the same teams of Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol against the Sublette County Unified Fire and Sublette County EMS.

The game was volleyball this time, following a crazy dodgeball game at last year’s event!

An online voting campaign took place to decide the cause the proceeds would be donated to and after 1100 votes came in Kickin’ Cancer won the Vote with Happy Endings Animal Rescue and the Children’s Discovery Center coming in second and third place respectively.

We want to thank for everyone coming out for some fun and to help a great Cause! Over $2000 was raised for Kickin’ Cancer at the event!

