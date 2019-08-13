Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Makes Over $8,000 in Ticket Sales

GREEN RIVER– At last week’s Green River City Council meeting, the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee gave a presentation of the 2019 rodeo to the city council.

Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo President, Kyle Allred, thanked the council and the City of Green River for helping them get the rodeo set up and supporting them year after year.

“The City really helps us out with our rodeo,” Allred said.

According to Kelly Harmon, Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Vice President, the total people in attendance at this year’s rodeo was 2,186. Over 1,537 spectators entered the front gate, and there were 206 competitors.

There were 83 volunteers, 4 vendors, and 22 vendor helpers. Ticket sales totaled up to just over $8,000.

Harmon said 247 tickets were pre-purchased at the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers.

“Once again, [we] cannot thank you enough for the City’s continued support,” Harmon said. “We appreciate it.”

Current Projects

Harmon said the committee is currently working on a few projects. They have gotten approval to paint the crow’s nest, so they will be working on that and cleaning that are up in general. The committee is also going to work on getting a sign put on the archway that was installed on the competitors entrance.

According to Harmon, the committee is also going to come up with 1 year, 5 year, and 10 year plans, and will implement those and bring them to the council at a later date.

Councilwoman Lisa Maes commended the committee for their great work in putting the rodeo on every year.

“These guys run such a smooth rodeo and I don’t think people appreciate how much work it actually is,” Maes said. “They just do a wonderful job. It was a really good rodeo.”