Pacheco Warns About Scams Targeting Rock Springs Residents

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco, Rock Springs residents continue to be the target for a number of different scams.

Various telephone, mail and e-mail scam attempts continue to be reported around town. In some cases, people are notified they’ve won a lottery or a prize of some sort and then they’re asked to send money in advance for fraudulent reasons, then they can collect their prize.

These are normally frauds, and international lotteries are actually illegal. In some attempted scams people will be notified that a foreign prince needs to move some

money out of his country and needs a valid checking account in the United States to deposit the money.

In other instances, someone will be sent an unsolicited check and the sender will ask the received to take some of the money and return the rest. A very simple confirmation to the check issuer, normally found on the face of the check, will show the check to be a fraud.

The Rock Springs Police Department urges residents to remain vigilant to deals which just “seem too good to be true.”

RSPD Chief Dwane Pacheco offers some tips on how to recognize a scam.

“While there are many legitimate investments and businesses, there are also predators who seek to take your hard-earned savings,” Pacheco said.

As a reminder, clicking on a link from an unfamiliar sender could result in a computer virus downloaded on to your computer. Trusting a phone number or e-mail address from a phony credit card company could result in you sharing valuable personal information.

“The internet and mass mailings have opened new horizons for millions of Americans,” Pacheco continued. “At the same time, predators have seen these advancements as opportunities for crime. Please remember the old adage, ‘if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is’.”