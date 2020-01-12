Weather Story

Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow in the west will diminish this morning. More snow moves into the west tonight, spreading into the southern portions of the Cowboy State Monday. Colder temperatures through Wednesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Friday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23.