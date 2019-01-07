Partly Sunny, with a High Near 31

Strong to gusty winds will develop across much of Wyoming today…as the latest winter storm system brings another round of snow to the west. Moderate to locally heavy snow will fall across the west today…along with areas of blowing snow at times…as mild temperatures will prevail east of the Divide. Cooler and drier conditions will then take over the Cowboy State on Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 10am and 4pm. Patchy blowing snow after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 19 mph becoming west 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
