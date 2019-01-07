Strong to gusty winds will develop across much of Wyoming today…as the latest winter storm system brings another round of snow to the west. Moderate to locally heavy snow will fall across the west today…along with areas of blowing snow at times…as mild temperatures will prevail east of the Divide. Cooler and drier conditions will then take over the Cowboy State on Tuesday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 10am and 4pm. Patchy blowing snow after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 19 mph becoming west 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
