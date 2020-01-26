Weather Story

The next storm system brings snow to the west today and pushes eastward overnight. Snow amounts will be generally light across much of the region with the highest amounts in the western mountains. Snow should be ending by noon Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Snow likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.