A cold front will bring significant mountain snow and valley rain/snow today, mainly across the west, north and east. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect. High winds are also possible in northeast Johnson County.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Tonight Scattered snow showers, mainly after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday

Scattered snow showers, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain showers after 1am, mixing with snow after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of rain showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.