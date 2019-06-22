Today, showers will be more widespread across the state with isolated thunderstorms. The next few days will be drier with isolated showers possible in the north and around the mountains. Temperatures will be warming through the week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph..
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.