Much colder today with morning light rain, light snow above 9000 feet over northern and central areas. A major fall storm system should bring widespread significant valley rain, mid-high level mountain snowfall this weekend especially across the west and north. A winter storm watch is in effect for the northwestern mountains Saturday thru Sunday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Isolated showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Saturday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 31 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 27.