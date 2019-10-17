One more warm day today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Critical fire weather is expected this afternoon in Sweetwater County. An approaching cold front will bring rain and snow showers to the west late today and tonight. More substantial snow is possible in the west Saturday into Saturday night.

Detailed Forecast

Today Isolated showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Scattered rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night Periods of rain showers before 7pm, then periods of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 9pm, then periods of snow showers after 9pm. Low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.