Turning a bit cooler today with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire across the area, most numerous in and near the mountains.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Advertisement - Story continues below...