Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.