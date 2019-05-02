Paul Murray Named Rock Springs Main Street Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/ Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Paul Murray as Volunteer of the Month for May.

Paul is the organizer for the annual Holy Thursday in Downtown Rock Springs and a member of the Arts and Culture committee. He also works as a freelance journalist for SweetwaterNOW.

He moved to Rock Springs in 2009 and started working as a volunteer for the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency in September 2015, when he retired as a reporter for the Rocket-Miner.

Paul is originally from Michigan, where he graduated from Michigan State University with a secondary education certificate with an emphasis in Journalism and History.

Paul also has a Master’s of Business Administration degree from Grand Valley State University. He worked for 16 years as an Energy Cost Analyst for National Utility Service in San Francisco and New Jersey.

Paul was inspired by another community to start Holy Thursday. He arranged the event for people of all faiths or no particular faith to come together.

“It’s meant to be a simple reflection service at each stop (around Downtown),” Murray said. “It gives participants a better understanding of the interconnectedness between Scripture and Rock Springs.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees-Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.