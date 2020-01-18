Photo Recap: Mustangs Trample Rattlers 46-6

ROCK SPRINGS — The first-ranked Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling team welcomed the visiting Otero Junior College Rattlers to town for the last home dual of January.

Western came into the contest 7-1 in duals, going 5-1 last week in Denver, Colo. and at the NJCAA Coaches Duals in Miami, Okla.

The Mustangs dropped their opening match, but won out the remaining nine matches to defeat the Rattlers 46-6.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

125: Mac Martinez (OJC) over Dalton Stutzman (WWCC) Fall 5:53

After falling behind in the second period 5-2, Otero’s Martinez pinned Stutzman in the third period.









133: Dylan Chavez (WWCC) over Adam Nolte (OJC) Major Decision 16-5

Chavez earned the first points of the night for the Mustangs. After a close 4-2 opening period in favor of Chavez, he lit up the scoreboard in the second and third periods to earn a 16-5 major decision victory.









149: Joey Revelli (WWCC) over Ty Addington (OJC) Major Decision 11-1

Revelli came out swinging in the first period and didn’t look back. Jumping out to a 4-1 lead in the first, Revelli built onto his lead to end with an 11-1 major decision at the end of the third period.









157: Trevor Clark (WWCC) over Brian Parker (OJC) Fall 1:33

Clark was the second fastest to pin for the Mustangs on Friday night. The first period pin boosted a 20-6 Western lead.







165: Jared Bird (WWCC) over Dylan Miell (OJC) Fall 2:34

Bird followed Clark’s example and pinned his opponent in the first period. The score was extended 26-6 in favor of the Mustangs.









174: Andrew Nicholson (WWCC) over Logan Robb (OJC) Fall 1:29

Nicholson was the last pin of the evening for Western, and the quickest too. The first round pin by Nicholson was the third straight after Bird and Clark.







184: Jace Anderson (WWCC) over Nick Ponce (OJC) Major Decision 15-4

Another dominating match for Western came from Anderson. Anderson led 2-0 at the end of the first period, but came hungry in the second period to extend his lead 8-2. The third period proved to be his best as he won by major decision 15-4.









285: Fernando Luna (WWCC) over Connor White-Shrum (OJC) Major Decision 11-1

The final match of the night came from Luna, who wrestled in place of Landon Brown. The first period was scoreless, however, Luna exploded in the second period with a 7-0 lead and took care of business in the third period to win 11-1.









WWCC wrestlers Kedric Coonis and Tucker Tomlinson also won by forfeit. Xavier Gonzalez also defeated Otero’s Marquis Kemp Jr. in an exhibition match with a pin at 6:33.

Western will travel to Powell, Wyo. on Jan. 24-25, to take part in the Apodaca Duals.