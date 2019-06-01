PHOTOS: Huck Finn Fishing Derby Sees Big Turnout

ROCK SPRINGS — Children between the ages of 3 and 12 lined the banks of the the pond located at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Complex north of Rock Springs on Saturday morning for the Huck Finn Fishing Derby.

With June 1 celebrating free fishing day in Wyoming, it was only fitting to see children casting their bait in the hopes of catching a wet friend.

The event which was hosted by the Rock Springs Park & Recreation Department gave out prizes to those who caught winning fish in different categories such as weight and length. In addition, the Derby featured a casting contest for those who wanted to test their skills for a prize.

Check out these photos from the Huck Finn Fishing Derby: