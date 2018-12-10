According to a Federal Reserve study, Americans use debit cards more often than credit cards, but the total value and the average value of credit card transactions are higher than those of debit card transactions.

While consumers made 69.5 billion transactions using debit cards, the total value of these transactions was $2.56 trillion, with an average transaction value of $37. Credit card usage resulted in 33.8 billion transactions, with a total value of $3.16 trillion, and a $93 average transaction value.

This reflects fundamental differences. A debit card acts like a plastic check and draws directly from your checking account, whereas a credit card transaction is a loan that remains interest-free only if you pay your monthly bill on time. For this reason, people may use a debit card for regular expenses and a credit card for “extras.” However, when deciding which card to use, you should be aware of other differences.