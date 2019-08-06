Pinedale’s Soundcheck Series Concludes Friday With Blues Rockers The High Divers

Pinedale’s 12th Annual Soundcheck Summer Music Series concludes Friday, August 9 with Charleston, SC blues-rockers The High Divers headlining the Legion Park Stage.

Oklahoma City indie folk trio The Annie Oakley will open the show.

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

Music starts at 5pm and all shows are FREE to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!

With anthemic choruses, lush 3 part harmonies, and rhythms rooted just as deeply in Motown as in rock ’n’ roll of the past and present, The High Divers create songs that nod to the classics, while carving out a sonic space all their own.

A fixture of the South Carolina music scene, the band is known for it’s charismatic on-stage swagger and it’s ability to get the crowd completely and unabashedly involved.

“Every show we play, I get people to sing along with us, and it’s a beautiful thing, something I look forward to every night” -Luke Mitchell (Guitar/Vocals)

The band is comprised of husband and wife, Luke Mitchell (Guitar/Vocals) and Mary Alice Mitchell (Keyboards, Vocals), along with Julius DeAngelis (Drums) and Kevin Early (Bass/Vocals). Each member of the band grew up on Hilton Head Island, before relocating to Charleston to officially form The High Divers.

Annie Oakley

Annie Oakley is an indie folk band fronted by identical twin sisters Jo and Sophia Babb, paired with the violin and harmonies of Nia Personette. They’re keen on telling stories that touch on the most human of elements, finding the sweetest harmonies they can, and playing shows where they meet the listeners they’re playing for.

The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the Town of Pinedale, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Pinedale Travel & Tourism Commission, The Wyoming Arts Council and The Wyoming Cultural Trust.

For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com

