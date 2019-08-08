Power Outages Affect Over 3,000 Customers in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS– According to the Rocky Mountain Power website, about 3,091 customers are currently being affected by two power outages in the area, and one planned outage.

One outage is affecting 2,952 customers while the other outage is affecting just one customer. The planned outage is affecting 138 people.

The outage affecting the most people is expected to be restored by 6 pm. The other outage is expected to be restored by 7:30 pm. the planned outage will be restored by 7 pm.

Crews are currently investigating the causes of the outages.

Check for outages here.