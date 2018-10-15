Prescribed Burns, Health Projects on the Docket for BLM Open House

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is initiating public scoping for multiple fuel treatments and forest health projects within the Rock Springs Field Office.

The projects cover a large area from Little Mountain to the Wind River Front. The BLM is analyzing the projects as part of our ongoing commitment to keep public lands healthy and accessible by improving forest health and sagebrush habitat, and minimizing the threat of catastrophic wildfire.

The projects being considered focus on creating fuel breaks to reduce the extent of fires and reducing fuel loading to minimize fire intensity. They also target Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) projects to better protect structures and private lands from wildland fires. Forest health would be improved by treating aspen groves and

sub-alpine fir trees in various locations. The projects include:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

 Pine Mountain Forest Health Treatment – 613 Acres

 Little Mountain Fuels Treatment – 178 Acres

 Wind River WUI and Forest Health Treatment – 1,858 Acres

 Red Creek / Lizzie Spring Fuels treatment – 2,113 Acres

 Iron Mountain Fuels treatment – 3,614 Acres

A public open house meeting to initiate scoping for several of the projects is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 1 from 4–7 p.m. at the Rock Springs Field Office (280 Highway 191 North, Rock Springs). The BLM values your diverse views.

For more details about each treatment project, visit www.eplanning.blm.gov. To learn more about BLM Wyoming, please click here.

About BLM

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs.