Pronghorns Shut Out #2 Meeteetse 64-0

FARSON — One half of football was all the Farson-Eden Pronghorns required in order to reestablish their status at the number one team in six-man football.

The Longhorns could not find anything offensively. Five successive drives were ended by the Pronghorns, each resulting in turnovers on fourth down. Farson capitalized on the short field and scored on eight possessions consecutively.

First Half Recap

In the first quarter it was the Pronghorns who sniffed out the first points of the game. A five-play drive equated to Cortland Barker putting Farson up 6-0 on a one-yard touchdown run.

After forcing a turnover on downs on the ensuing possession, Michael Gribowskas found an opening in the middle and didn’t look back on a 37-yard touchdown run. Farson’s lead extended to 12-0.

Meeteetse failed to answer the two touchdowns on offense and turned the ball over once again after coming up short on fourth down.

Lain Mitchelson would then be responsible for the next three Pronghorn touchdowns. Mitchelson also intercepted a pass that set up his own 36-yard scamper to the endzone.

The Longhorns, looking to go into halftime, were caught by surprise with a Pronghorn onside kick. Farson recovered which allowed Mitchelson to toss a 15-yard touchdown to Gribowskas at the end of the half. Mitchelson would finish the first half with four total touchdowns and 200 yards on the ground.

Farson’s 64-0 win over the second ranked Meeteetse Longhorns proved that the Pronghorns have a team well capable of having a championship season.

Up Next

Next week Farson moves on to play the sixth game of the season against Little Snake River. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 pm in Farson.