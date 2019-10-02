Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat Receives National Coverage

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (SWCTT) created and hosted the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat (PWWR), September 13-15, 2019 in Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming. The Retreat was created in honor of the Women of Wyoming and their journeys from the proud moment of Women’s Suffrage in 1869 to the accomplishments of present day.

The Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat was mentioned in 16 articles that generated almost 40 million impressions as part of the 150th Anniversary of Wyoming Women’s Suffrage media coverage generated in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism. The articles ran in publications such as the New York Times, The Smithsonian Magazine, Honolulu Star, and various publications throughout the state and region. The Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat was included in editorial coverage the equated to over $2 million in ad value.

The 150th anniversary of Wyoming Women’s Suffrage provided an excellent opportunity to gain valuable exposure for the lifestyle and accomplishments of local women and the incredible tourism assets in Sweetwater County that support that unique way of life,” Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism and creator of the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat

The PWWR included components to highlight the unique lifestyle of women in Sweetwater County including:

1. Fly-Fishing with guides from Trout Unlimited on the Green River in Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge.









2. Health and Wellness Day at Bunning Park in Rock Springs with instructors from Soul Studio, Soul Growth, Iron Cowboy Cross Fit and Wyo Faction.





3. Clay Shooting and Dutch Oven Cooking demonstration and participation day at Let It Fly Hunt Club outside of Green River in partnership with Wild Sage Market.













4. Downtown Rock Springs Art Sip & Stroll event with a walking art tour featuring museums and murals in the historic district with food and drink samples along the route.













PWWR guest speakers included local residents Dr. Bernadine Craft and State Senator Liisa Anselmi-Dalton as well as U.S. Representative Liz Cheney. Each presenter brought a powerful and inspiring message about the importance of women’s suffrage in Wyoming and the incredible things Wyoming women are doing today.







“The PWWR was brought to life by a small group of talented and passionate Wyoming women and men including Hillary Walrath, Sadie St Clair, Stacey Dolinar, Jennifer Edelmayer, Jennifer Cuthbertson, Debra Barton, Kelsey Monk, Misty Shiner, Kylar Palmer, Shelby Vasa, Jessica Vasa, Molly Wenig, Chad Banks, Carla Lee and Tami Christensen. There were also over 40 generous volunteers that helped to facilitate the event and the staff at Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, Carol Volsey and Andrea Christiansen, worked tirelessly to take care of every detail,” added Meredith.

Women who attended the PWWR said…

This was so much fun! I loved shooting clays at this beautiful place. Remind me to go back to Let It Fly! It is such a wonderful place in the #307! Thanks for donating and sharing!

I’m glad I went. Good exercise and a beautiful place in Bunning Park to meditate and listen.

I loved fishing & I have found a new love for Wyoming!

A couple days of activities surrounded by inspiring, wonderful women made the entire thing worth it!

Once in a lifetime chance to meet Representative Liz Cheney!

First Time ever Clay Shooting! I will be returning!

First fish I ever caught during the PWWR. Thank you!

Had the privilege to attend the Proud Wyoming Women’s Retreat this weekend. So great to be in the company of such amazing women!

Perfect, Beautiful Wyoming morning to spend with Great Women!

I thought all of the activities were great, and it ran very smoothly.

This was my first time trying the activities offered and I felt very comfortable that there was no judgment. A very positive activity with women supporting and helping each other.

The community feel was incredible. I appreciated the attitudes of all of the leaders and participants!! I left feeling motivated and inspired.



“We have been completely overwhelmed by the positive feedback that we have received for this retreat. We had participants not only from Wyoming, but also from Utah, Colorado, Wisconsin, and Montana,” said Meredith. “The Wyoming way of life is appealing to anyone who enjoys a beautiful landscape, outdoor adventure and the comradery of amazing company!” added Meredith.

“This retreat wasn’t about race, religion or political party affiliation. It is about what makes women in Wyoming so special. Although many of us proudly fit the stereotype of a Woman of Wyoming, being able to change a tire, catch a fish, ride a horse, hunt big game & tell stories around a campfire, we are also able to Dress Up, Show Up and Get Things Done. And that makes me very proud!” Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism and creator of the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat

SPONSORSHIPS

As the host of the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of the event including: Simplot, Ciner, Tata Chemicals, WHS Engineering, Surveying & Planning, Holiday Inn, Muley Fanatics, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Le Bus, Cannon Oil & Gas Well Service, Western Wyoming Beverage, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Commerce Bank, Freedom Oil Field Services, and Taco Time.

PARTNERSHIPS

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism would like to thank the following partners for volunteering or donating their services and skills to help make this event possible: Trout Unlimited – Seedskadee Chapter, Soul Studio, Wild Sage Market, Soul Growth, Iron Cowboy CrossFit, Wyo Faction, Let It Fly Hunt Club, Gateway Liquors, Stems & Company, Bitter Creek Brewing, Square State Brewing, Coal Train Coffee, Java Pedler, Pine Bluffs Distilling, Hitching Post Restaurant & Saloon, The Radio Network, Sidekicks Wine & Book Bar, Community Fine Arts Center, El Primo, Cowboy Country Distilling, Rock Springs Historical Museum, Rock Springs & Green River Chambers of Commerce, Downtown Rock Springs URA & Main Street and CLIMB Wyoming.

WYOMING WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE

December 10th, 2019 marks the 150th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage for the State of Wyoming. Wyoming, then a territory, granted women the right to vote nearly 50 years prior to the signing of the 19th amendment in 1920. Wyoming derived its name as the “Equality State” because it was the first state to grant Women congressional rights such as voting and serving in political office.

Wyoming was proudly home to the first Woman Justice of the Peace, first All-Female Jury, first female Statewide Elected Official, first Town in America to be Governed Entirely by Women (Jackson, WY), first Woman Governor, Nellie Tayloe Ross, who served from 1925 to 1927 and in 1933, she was the first woman to be appointed by Franklin D. Roosevelt to head the U.S. Mint.

For more information please call (307) 382-2538 or visit www.proudwyomingwoman.com

