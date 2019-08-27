Public Input Being Sought for Outstanding Nurses at Memorial Hospital

ROCK SPRINGS — The public has an opportunity to nominate their favorite nurses at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, and those chosen will be honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in September.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

Nurses may be nominated by patients and families. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Sweetwater Memorial to receive The DAISY Award. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019, in the hospital classrooms, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs. The public is invited to attend the ceremonies that day.

Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

Pick up a form at any of the hospital waiting rooms or ask at the information desk.

“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Kristy Nielson, MHSC Chief Nursing Officer. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”

Deadline to nominate a Sweetwater Memorial nurse for the award is Sept. 17, 2019. There are several ways you can nominate:

Drop it off at the hospital Information Desk or with Robin Fife, MHSC clinical administrative assistant, in the hospital administration offices.

Download a copy of the nomination form from our website – sweetwatermemorial.com

Send your form to: Robin Fife, Clinical Administrative Assistant, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

About The Daisy Foundation

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Barnes died at age 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic urpura, a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.