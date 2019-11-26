Quench Your Thirst and Feed the Hungry: Cans for Cans is BACK!

It’s that time again! For the third year, Western Wyoming Beverages is aiming to quench your thirst and help feed the hungry in Western Wyoming.

Employees of Western Wyoming Beverages will be outside of Smith’s in Rock Springs and Green River, collecting food, health, hygiene, and monetary donations for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

WHEN Thursday, December 5th

4PM-7PM WHERE Smith’s Food & Drug in

Rock Springs & Green River

The event, named ‘Cans for Cans’ rewards those who donate with a complimentary can of Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Bubly Sparkling Water or an Aquavista Bottled Water on their way out of the store. The event will coincide with collection events at Smith’s locations in Rock Springs and Green River, with each community competing for a traveling trophy.

“At WWB, we pride ourselves on being local. We not only live and work in the communities we serve, but we are given the opportunity help give back to those communities. Cans for Cans is a fun way we can get people together for a good cause and say thank you to everyone who helps donate, by rewarding each donation with a complimentary can of their favorite WWB Beverage.” -Kaylin Pecolar, Director of Sales – Soda and Non-Alcoholic Products, Western Wyoming Beverages

In Wyoming, 71,060 people don’t know where their next meal will come from, 23,960 of them being children. That’s 1-in-8 people and 1-in-6 children in Wyoming struggle with food insecurity. People facing hunger in Wyoming are estimated to report needing a combined $36,970,000 more per year to meet their food needs. In Wyoming, 49.8% of households receiving SNAP (formally Food Stamps) benefits in 2019, have children (Feeding America, feedingamerica.org).

The Cans for Cans canned food drive will take place prior to Western Wyoming Beverages annual ‘Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger’ event in which Western Wyoming Beverages employees will aim to pack 50,000 meals for the Sweetwater County Food Bank, Lord’s Storehouse, Jackson Cupboard and Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. The Packing Out Hunger event will take place on December 7th in Downtown Rock Springs.

“Cans for Cans is a fun event for our team to get out into the community and a great way for consumers t get rewarded for giving back to a worthwhile cause! At WWB, we’ve always been proud to give back to the community and that is something we do where the public can get involved and help. It’s eye opening to read the statistics regarding food shortages here in Wyoming. Our Cans for Cans event, paired with our employee Packing Out Hunger event, aim to help our neighbors in need.” – Sean Valentine, CEO, Western Wyoming Beverages

About Western Wyoming Beverages

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser and many other beverage products in Southwest Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 49 years. Western Wyoming Beverages has always been proud to give back to the communities they operate in, giving back to the residents and organizations of Sweetwater County, Uinta County, Sublette County, Lincoln County an Teton County through many civic donations, sponsorships and partnerships. Western Wyoming Beverages’ Cans for Cans and Packing Out Hunger events are part of their WWB Supports campaign, which aims to continue and build upon their efforts to be the local beverage distributor of choice and ‘Deliver a Better Wyoming’.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Sean Valentine at (307) 362-6332 or email at Sean.valentine@wwbev.com.

