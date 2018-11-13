Race on the Rock Continues with New Director Cate Miller

ROCK SPRINGS — The Race on the Rock Triathlon will continue and despite the departure of original Race Director Traci Ciepiela, the future of the race is no longer in question.

That’s because the daughter of a dearly departed supporter of the race and Ironman, Marvin Shockey, will be taking over.

Cate Miller a Rock Springs resident, a military veteran, cancer survivor, mom, and triathlete will be taking the helm and leading the race into the future. Miller stated she “couldn’t stand the thought of the race being discontinued.”

“Triathlons were a staple in the Shockey household and hopefully that will be true for other households across the area,” she added.

First Year at the Gorge

Last year’s race reached its first primary goal of moving to the Flaming Gorge. Cate hopes to continue that momentum and keep the race at the Gorge for this year’s date of August 24th.

Sh eventually hopes to achieve the secondary goal of becoming a race that adds both the 70.3 long distance and the 140.6mile distance race sometime in the future.

Events Remain the Same in 2019

For 2019 the race will remain the same with both Olympic and Sprint distance races along with the Aquabike, Aquathlon, Duathlon, and the youth competitions.

Assisting Miller with the race as always will be the Rock Springs Professional Firefighters in particular Rick Cozad and Dom Erramouspe.

The Race on the Rock continues to be the only USA Triathlon sanctioned event in the state. It takes the entire community of volunteers including the local Toastmaster – Raconteurs, Rock Springs Lifeguards, and other friends of the race as well as our sponsors like KREO Radio, DeBernardi, and Jackman Construction to bring this event to the area.

Competitors from all around

This past year only six of our competitors were local, everyone else traveled to Rock Springs to participate from outside of Sweetwater County, two flew in for the race, one from Chicago and another from Georgia. This growing event is starting to attract a nationwide audience.

Departing Race Director Traci Ciepiela said, “I have no doubt that the race will continue to grow and attract more competitors from around the country. I will miss being able to be there when the cowbell starts the swimmers on August 24th, 2019, but I am leaving the race in good hands.”

Registration for the 2019 race will open on December 1st. To contact the new Race Director Cate Miller please email her at: raceontherock@gmail.com 307-371-6470 or check out the website at raceontherock.weebly.com or our Facebook page at Race on the Rock.