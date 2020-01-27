Radon Levels Found in Expedition Academy

GREEN RIVER– Friday afternoon, Sweetwater County School District #2 learned that Radon levels in some areas of Expedition Academy would need to be mitigated.

Expedition Academy is temporarily relocated to Jackson Elementary School, as the district looks into the matter further.

Plans were made to ensure school at Jackson Elementary could start today, Monday January 27 at the normal time. While Expedition Academy is taking place at Jackson Elementary, students will park in the East parking lot. Staff will be present to guide students to the back entrance of the building. Buses will run as normal.

The District is continuing its investigation of this matter. The district thanks the community for your patience and cooperation as they try to minimize disruptions to students and staff. The district will provide updates when it learns more.