Rawlins Elementary Student Brings Gun to School to Show Friends

RAWLINS– According to a press release sent out by the Rawlins Police Department, the Rawlins Police Department’s communication center received a call this morning for a report of a student who had brought a gun to the Rawlins Elementary School, 2-5 grade campus.

Rawlins Police Department officers responded immediately to the school, which had been placed on lockdown by school staff, and the student who brought the handgun was in the office.

Officers arrived on scene quickly and determined that school staff had taken appropriate measures. A handgun was found in the student’s backpack.

“The initial investigation did not indicate that there was any specific threat to students or staff of the Rawlins Elementary 2-5 Campus,” the Rawlins Police Department press release stated.

According to a press release sent out by Carbon County School District One, “In consultation with the Rawlins Police Department, the lockdown was lifted and normal activities were resumed.”

The press release stated that the student brought the gun to school “out of curiosity” and “wanting to show classmates”.

The Rawlins Police Department is currently working in cooperation with all agencies involved to resolve the incident.