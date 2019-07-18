Record Numbers Set by National High School Finals Rodeo

ROCK SPRINGS — The National High School Finals Rodeo is back with record attendance at the 2019 event at the Sweetwater Events Complex. This year brought record highs in contestants, horses, RV’s and entries.

The 2019 event is the highest number of contestants the Sweetwater Events Complex has checked-in since hosting the event– a whopping 1,590 participants. Contestants have traveled from all over the United States, Canada, Mexico and Australia to compete. This year we had 1,472 from the United States, 11 from Australia, 109 from Canada and 15 from Mexico. The check-in process is 24/7 for 4 days and run by volunteers working in conjunction with staff. This record attendance brings a larger economic impact to Sweetwater County.

“The National High School Finals Rodeo is a huge success for the City of Rock Springs, City of Green River, Sweetwater County and the state of Wyoming. It is estimated to bring $8,487,383 into our economy. These families are staying in our hotels, eating at our local restaurants, fueling up at our gas stations, renting tubes to float the Green River and buying fishing poles to fish Lake Flaming Gorge and the Green River,” explained Larry Lloyd, Executive Director.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This year also broke another record with rodeo event entries. Contestants entries were at an all-time high of 1,787. Participants entered a range of events from barrel racing and poles to bareback and bull riding and often more than one event. Along with the traditional rodeo events, there are 42 Queens and 181 Shooting Sports Contestants.

This year, almost 500 local volunteers filled 875 volunteer positions. These positions range from checking-in contestants and their horses to parking RV’s and taking tickets. Volunteers parked 1,300 RV’s and stalled and housed 1,940 horses on the grounds-the largest number of horses ever stalled at our facility.

The Sweetwater Events Complex turns into a small town as families run around on 780 golf carts while running to the Tradeshow, rodeo and back to their RV’s.