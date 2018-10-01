Red Cross Taking Donations to Aid Roosevelt Fire Victims

PINEDALE — Red Cross of Wyoming is accepting donations in an effort to help those affected by the Roosevelt Fire near Bondurant.

Donations can be dropped off at Unit 7, 215 Country Club in Pinedale, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Items Needed Immediately

The following items are needed immediately. These needs may change as families are permitted to re-enter the evacuated areas.

Rakes

Shovels

Sieves/sifters

Gloves

Masks

Totes

Trash Bags

Water/Gatorade

Hand sanitizer

Tarps

Gift Cards:

VISA

Hardware

Local restaurants

Local stores

Other:

Chain saws

Fuel

Generators

Metal detectors

Home (Preferably New):

Kitchen -Kits (pots, pans etc)

Microwaves

Toasters

Toaster oven

Coffee Pots

Crock Pots

TV’s

Garden hoses

Jerry Cans

If you’d like to leave a financial donation, please use:

https://www. lionsofwyomingfoundation.org/ donate.html

For more information please contact Pat Kondas, Community Volunteer Leader, American Red Cross of Wyoming, pat.kondas2@redcross.org or call (509) 280-2201.

If you have questions please contact Disaster Program Manager James Ledwith at (307) 763-2230 or email james.ledwith@redcross.org.