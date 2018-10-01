Red Cross Taking Donations to Aid Roosevelt Fire Victims

PINEDALE — Red Cross of Wyoming is accepting donations in an effort to help those affected by the Roosevelt Fire near Bondurant.
Donations can be dropped off at Unit 7, 215 Country Club in Pinedale, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Items Needed Immediately
The following items are needed immediately. These needs may change as families are permitted to re-enter the evacuated areas.
Rakes
Shovels
Sieves/sifters
Gloves
Masks
Totes
Trash Bags
Water/Gatorade
Hand sanitizer
Tarps
Gift Cards:
VISA
Hardware
Local restaurants
Local stores
Other:
Chain saws
Fuel
Generators
Metal detectors
Home (Preferably New):
Kitchen -Kits (pots, pans etc)
Microwaves
Toasters
Toaster oven
Coffee Pots
Crock Pots
TV’s
Garden hoses
Jerry Cans
If you’d like to leave a financial donation, please use:
https://www. lionsofwyomingfoundation.org/ donate.html
For more information please contact Pat Kondas, Community Volunteer Leader, American Red Cross of Wyoming, pat.kondas2@redcross.org or call (509) 280-2201.
If you have questions please contact Disaster Program Manager James Ledwith at (307) 763-2230 or email james.ledwith@redcross.org.