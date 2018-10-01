Red Cross Taking Donations to Aid Roosevelt Fire Victims

Donations are being taken in Pinedale to assist residents displaced by the Roosevelt Fire.

PINEDALE — Red Cross of Wyoming is accepting donations in an effort to help those affected by the Roosevelt Fire near Bondurant.

Donations can be dropped off at Unit 7, 215 Country Club in Pinedale, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Items Needed Immediately

The following items are needed immediately. These needs may change as families are permitted to re-enter the evacuated areas.

Rakes
Shovels
Sieves/sifters
Gloves
Masks
Totes
Trash Bags
Water/Gatorade
Hand sanitizer
Tarps

Gift Cards:
VISA
Hardware
Local restaurants
Local stores

Other:
Chain saws
Fuel
Generators
Metal detectors
Home (Preferably New):
Kitchen -Kits (pots, pans etc)
Microwaves
Toasters
Toaster oven
Coffee Pots
Crock Pots
TV’s
Garden hoses
Jerry Cans

If you’d like to leave a financial donation, please use:
https://www. lionsofwyomingfoundation.org/ donate.html

For more information please contact  Pat Kondas, Community Volunteer Leader, American Red Cross of Wyoming, pat.kondas2@redcross.org or call (509) 280-2201.

If you have questions please contact  Disaster Program Manager James Ledwith at (307) 763-2230 or email james.ledwith@redcross.org.

