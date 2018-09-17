Red Desert Humane Society Hosts Fur Ball

You are invited to attend the Annual Fur Ball, to benefit the Red Desert Humane Society.
The event will include a cash bar, live & silent auctions, and chances to win awesome raffle prizes!
Get your tickets at Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce,
Rock Springs URA or Red Desert Humane Society
When
Saturday, October 20th, 2018 – Doors open at 5PM
Where
Tickets
$35 in advance, $40 at the door.
Themed VIP tables are available.
$400/table of 8 or $500/table of 10
Contact
For more information call Holly at 307-350-9182
