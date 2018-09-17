Red Desert Humane Society Hosts Fur Ball

You are invited to attend the Annual Fur Ball, to benefit the Red Desert Humane Society.

The event will include a cash bar, live & silent auctions, and chances to win awesome raffle prizes!

When

Saturday, October 20th, 2018 – Doors open at 5PM

Where

Holiday Inn Ballroom

Tickets

Tickets are available at Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs URA or Red Desert Humane Society. $35 in advance, $40 at the door.

Themed VIP tables are available.

$400/table of 8 or $500/table of 10

Contact

For more information call Holly at 307-350-9182

