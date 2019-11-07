Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Crowns 2020 Royalty

ROCK SPRINGS — The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Royalty pageant was held October 20, in Rock Springs where the 2020 Royalty was selected.

The pageant is sanctioned and sponsored by the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo which will be held July 23-25, 2020 in Rock Springs.

Sierra Christie wascrowned as the 2020 Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Princess was . Sierra is the 17-year-old daughter of Autumn Christie. Sierra is currently a Junior at Black Butte High School while also attending Western Wyoming Community College.

She is on student council as well as a part of National Honor Society of Leadership and Success. Her hobbies include attending rodeos, hiking, learning new things, helping others and horseback riding because every day is a good day to be on a horse.

The contestants were judged in the categories of horsemanship, personality, and appearance by a panel of three judges including Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2019, Hannah Ostheimer, Sallie Waters, and Brooke Martin Call.

Other events included the horsemanship competition where each contestant was required to do a reining pattern on their horse, carry a flag and a presentation run.

Private timed interviews with the judges were conducted at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. Knowledge was tested in the areas of horsemanship, rodeo, current events, and personal goals.

Following the interviews, the contestants were required to give a 2-minute speech, model a western outfit, and answer an impromptu question. The afternoon culminated with the crowning of the 2020 Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Royalty.

Two other young ladies, Gracie Fletcher and Kyra Folks, competed for the title of Princess. Gracie is the 15-year-old daughter of Dusty and Chelsi Fletcher. Gracie is a 10th grader at Rock Springs High School while also working as a veterinary assistant at Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

Her hobbies include beadwork, riding horses, traveling, hunting and working with ranchers gathering cattle. Kyra is the 13-year-old daughter of Ben and Candi Folks. Kyra is an 8th grader at Rock Springs Junior High School. Her hobbies include riding horses, snow machining, boating and being in 4-H.

The pageant provides an excellent opportunity for young women to expand their life skills in interviewing, public relations, and public speaking while gaining self-confidence.

The royalty has several appearances scheduled next summer including the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo and Flaming Gorge Days. For more information on the pageant and photos go to Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Queen Royalty on Facebook.