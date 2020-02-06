Red Tie Gala Raises More Than Expected

Saturday evening women and men were dressed in their finest attire while attending the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual Red Tie Gala.

During the event, attendees had the chance to bid on silent and live auction items. They also had the chance to play games or purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes.

From guns and fire pits to local artwork, numerous gift baskets and Wyoming Cowboy memorabilia, there was just about something for everyone to put at least one bid on.

This is one of the many prizes at the Red Tie Gala. Photo by Brayden Flack

“I’m still working on our final reconciliation, but I’m anticipating just over $160,000 raised,” Foundation Director Tiffany Marshall said. “This exceeded our expectations this year, our goal was $150,000.”

Marshall said her goal was to increase the Foundation’s numbers over the years and they’ve been successful at it.

“Last year, we raised $142,800, so to see an increase of over $17,000 was really exciting,” Marshall said. “The Red Tie Gala Committee really worked hard this year to make this a memorable event and I think the committee was very successful. It was definitely a group effort to execute our event this year.”

The money raised at this event is going to the Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund.

“This fund is used to purchase equipment and fund initiatives to improve the patient’s access to care as well as the patient and family experience,” she said.

Bartenders were busy mixing drinks at the event. Photo by Brayden Flack

Not only were there great items to bid on, but delicious food as well. Photo by Brayden Flack

“We just want to thank our sponsors, donors, and the community for coming out and spending the evening with us,” Marshall said. “We had record attendance and that really speaks volumes on the support that the Foundation and hospital has been seeing in the past few years.”

Marshall said this event wouldn’t be as successful if it wasn’t for their amazing volunteers, which consisted of Elk Bomb Shooting Supply, Western Wyoming Community College Women’s Volleyball, WWCC nursing students, Rock Springs High School students, and Red Dessert Roundup Princess, Sierra Christie.

