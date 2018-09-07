Reed, Jimeno Win Men’s Association Weekly Tournament

Members of the Men’s Senior Golf Association played a two-man scramble at their weekly tournament yesterday at the White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs.

First-place, low-gross team members were Ken Reed and Willie Jimeno. Second place went to Carl Demshar and Bill Mcmahan.

Jesse Portillo and Doran James took the first place low net title. Mike Hesse and Roger Moylen placed second in low net scoring.

The association invites seniors over 50, regardless of ability to join by registering at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday mornings between 8:00-8:45 AM.

Tee times start at 9:00 AM each week.