Register for the 2nd Annual Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat

Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism is proud to present the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat, Sept 13-15, 2019 in Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming.

This Retreat was created in honor of the Women of Wyoming and their journeys from the proud moment of Women’s Suffrage in 1869 to the accomplishments of present day.

The 3-day event will focus on networking, arts and culture, female health and wellness activities that incorporate outdoor components such as Fly Fishing, Yoga, Self-Care, Dutch Oven Cooking, Clay Shooting, Downtown Art Sip & Stroll, Live Music, Inspiring Speakers, and much more!

Registration Details

Registration fees include the Kick-off Reception on September 13th, your choice of activities on Saturday September 14th, Lunch on September 14th, Closing Brunch on September 15th and a Proud Wyoming Woman T-Shirt.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH KICK-OFF RECEPTION: MANDATORY

All PWWR registrants will attend the Friday evening kick-off reception at Bunning Hall Freight Station in downtown Rock Springs, WY. The reception will include event check-in, live music, appetizers, a PWWR signature cocktail and a cash bar. Buses will transport registrants from the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs to the Freight Station.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH EVENT OPTIONS:

CHOOSE ONLY ONE OPTION PER REGISTRANT



Option 1: Fly Fishing, Casting & Tying l Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge

Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism has partnered with Trout Unlimited for a day of fishing at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge (SNWR). On Saturday, 30 of the retreaters will have the chance to fly-fish from a drift boat along the Green River. The members of the Trout Unlimited Chapter #533 developed this female focused fly-fishing float. Hillary Walrath, Henry’s Fork Project Coordinator, says,



“The idea is to give women a chance to learn about fly-fishing in a fun, supportive and hands-on environment. This day of fishing is ideal for those who love to be on the river, but also for those who are interested in immersing themselves into our wildlife but are unsure how.”

You must be a Trout Unlimited Member and provide member ID in follow-up email after registering for the PWWR event. No repeat PWWR Fly Fishing attendees can choose this option – only those whom did not have the chance in 2018 can sign up.

Option 2: Health & Wellness Day l Bunning Park

On Saturday, the Health & Wellness Workshop will feature breakfast from Wild Sage, sample courses that include Yoga, Meditation, Crossfit, Reflexology, a Motivational Speaker, Lunch, Prizes and Vendor demonstrations from around the county.

Option 3: Dutch Oven Cooking & Clay Shooting Day l Let It Fly Hunting Club

On Saturday, for those members of the retreat that enjoy the great outdoors, learning and practicing their skills, this Option 3 is right in their neck of the woods. The day will consist of Dutch Oven Cooking demonstrations and learning while participating (vegetarian option available), as well as a sack lunch, and learning a Clay Shooting skills course with hands on experience with skeet target practice. Dutch Ovens and Firearms will be provided. Youth must be accompanied by a parent to shoot clays.

Option 4: Downtown Rock Springs Art Sip & Stroll l Downtown Rock Springs

Experience Award Winning Downtown Rock Springs with all it has to offer including art, spirits, food, friends, and a walkable atmosphere! This event is for those 21 years and older. Stroll and learn of the murals, museums, and art center while sampling downtown foods, wine, and spirits. The ARTtember downtown festival will be going on too and you will have the VIP experience of being a part of the Proud Wyoming Retreat Sip & Stroll with your girlfriends!

Ages 21+ ONLY.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH RECEPTION (6-9PM)

Wine & Appetizer Reception with Live Music and Vendors at the Holiday Inn Ballroom.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH CLOSING BRUNCH:

Brunch will be served on Sunday morning in the Holiday Inn ballroom featuring guest speaker U.S. Representative Liz Cheney.

The Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat (PWWR) was created and developed by Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism.



“Wyoming is more than a place of residence. It is way of life. I was born in Cheyenne and grew up in Rock Springs. I attended Western Wyoming Community College and the University of Wyoming. After receiving my bachelor’s degree, I chose to come back home to Sweetwater County to raise my children and use my education to develop in this career that I love. I have tremendous pride in Sweetwater County and in the state of Wyoming and I know that many other women feel the same way. I want this retreat to reflect the pride that originated at the time of women’s suffrage and that lives on today. I want it to reflect the ideals and unique lifestyles of a Proud Wyoming Woman.”

