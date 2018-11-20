Remember to Recycle Your Holiday Waste

ROCK SPRINGS– With the holiday season upon us, Ray Lovato Recycling Center urges our community members to recycle all of their wrapping paper, brown packing paper, cardboard boxes and holiday cards.

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center, located at 100 Sheridan Street in Rock Springs, offers convenient 24-hour drop off just outside the facility.

While the Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, it will re-open on Black Friday at 8 am. If the garage door is closed, just honk your horn and our staff will be happy to assist in your drop-off.

Accepted cardboard and paper products include corrugated cardboard boxes, magazines, office paper of all colors, newspapers, paperboard (cereal boxes), aluminum cans, plastics (#’s 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7), unsolicited direct mail, and phone books.

Staff requests that all cardboard be broken down to allow for more space and easier processing.

For those community members looking to volunteer this holiday season, the Recycling Center is always looking for volunteers to help sort and process recyclables.



For More Information

For more information regarding recycling, please contact Matt Dillon at (307) 352-6878.

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center would like to wish all a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Thank you for your recycling efforts.