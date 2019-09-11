Riders for R.I.S.E. Will Stop in Rock Spring Tomorrow Evening

ROCK SPRINGS – A group of firefighters riding for R.I.S.E will be making a stop in Rock Springs on Thursday, September 12.

Rock Springs is one of the stops on their 1,600-mile trek from Seattle, WA and ending at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Colorado Springs CO.

The bikers are riding on behalf of the Gary Sinise Foundation. Information about their cause can be accessed at www.ffr4r.com. The bikers plan to spend the night at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters on College Hill, and Old Chicago restaurant will be feeding the riders.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The public is invited to come meet the riders and help donate to the cause at Old Chicago’s beginning at 6:30 pm tomorrow evening.