Road Work to Close All Access to Grant Street

ROCK SPRINGS– The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be closing all access to Grant Street starting Monday, June 17, for roughly 3 days.

Crews will be installing a man hole on North Center Street. Due to the nature of the work and to keep motorists and work crews safe, WYDOT will be reducing traffic to two lanes, one lane in each direction. Due to the reduction in lanes and traffic congestion, WYDOT and contract crews must close access to Grant Street while the man hole work is completed.

“There will be so much congestion that no one would be able to turn off Grant Street onto Center Street safely, so we had to close it completely,” WYDOT resident engineer Pete Stinchcomb said.

The completion date for this project is October 31, 2019. The project was awarded to Casper Electric, Inc in January. All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

For more information about this project contact:

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, stephanie.harsha@wyo.gov or 307-352-3065

Peter Stinchcomb, WYDOT Resident Engineer, peter.stinchcomb@wyo.gov or 307-352-3036

