Robert “Bob” Lee Martinez (October 17, 1968 – January 11, 2020)

Robert “Bob” Lee Martinez, 51, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Robert was born on October 17, 1968 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Ben Martinez and Delia Cordova Martinez. He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming; a 1987 graduate from Rock Springs High School. Mr. Martinez was employed as a handyman for many years.

His interests included hunting, fishing, camping, going for long rides, playing the guitar, and listening to music. Above all he loved to be with his family, he was a very kind and compassionate person who loved animals and always tried to help the homeless. He really enjoyed his life.

Survivors include one biological son; Aaron Spiker, six brothers, Wayne Michael Martinez of Salt Lake City, Utah; Larry Martinez and wife Lynn of Minot, North Dakota; DeWayne Martinez and wife Katie of San Lorenzo, California; Tommy Martinez and wife Lisa of Aurora, Colorado; Richard Martinez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jerry Martinez and wife Becky of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six sisters, Becky Ranta Fox and husband Jeff of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Patricia Atwood and husband Hollis of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Frieda Atwood of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Benita Mott and husband Steve of Sundance, Wyoming; Dolores Cangianni and husband Joseph of Mamaroneck, New York; Christine Simon of Aurora, Colorado, close friends, Tom Wiggin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Bonnie Ridder of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, four brothers; Baby Michael Martinez, Anthoney Martinez, Floyd Martinez, Ben Martinez Jr, one brother in-law; Michael Ranta, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

A special thanks from the family to the staff at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital, Mission at Castle Rock, Hospice of Sweetwater County, and the Vase Funeral Home.

The family respectfully requests donations in Robert’s name be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

