Rock Springs Girl’s Softball Kicks Off Registration and Tryouts in January

City League Program- Ages 4 – 18

Rock Springs Girls Softball is starting up for the Spring and Summer season. Registration for the summer league program is open to all girls in Sweetwater County between the ages of 4 and 18 (includes T-ball).

Practices will start in April and games begin in May thru June.

If you are interested in becoming a coach or sponsor please email us at:

rsgirlssoftball@gmail.com

See below for registration dates or register online.