Rock Springs, Green River Make Livability.Com List of 10 Best Places to Live in Wyoming

SWEETWATER COUNTY — People love living in Sweetwater County for a variety of good reasons.

Whether it’s the recreation opportunities, cost of living, or just the general hospitality in our little corner of the world, Sweetwater County is home to about 44,000 people, and home is where the heart is.

While the population occasionally fluctuates based on industry needs and growth, Sweetwater County maintains a certain inalienable charm that appeals to both residents and travelers alike.

A lifestyle website recently combed the Cowboy State in search of the best places to stake your roots and found out that Sweetwater County is a pretty great place to live.

Every year Livability.com creates a top 10 list of the best places to live in every state. The website recently released its new lists for 2019, and both Rock Springs and Green River made the list in Wyoming.

Green River made the list for its high median income of $71,766 and the fact that 70 percent of its residents own their own homes.

Rock Springs found its way onto the list for being a “Top 10 Awesome Water City” and its proximity to the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

So whether you live in Rock Springs, Green River or any of the other outlying regions of the county, you can be proud knowing that Sweetwater County is getting recognized for its comfortable cost of living, outstanding recreational opportunities and good, old-fashioned down home charisma.

Check out the Livability.com Top 10 Best Places to Live in Wyoming…and Why, and decide for yourself.