Rock Springs High School Band Visits the Elementary Schools [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School marching band spent the day performing at the Rock Springs elementary schools to “drum up” the 5th and 6th graders’ interest in joining 6th grade band.

The marching band performed three Imagine Dragons songs and also highlighted each section of the band.

They showed the elementary students what the different woodwinds, brass instruments, and drums sound like. They also introduced the color guard to the elementary students.

RSHS band instructor Brian Redmond told the kids that if they enjoyed the performance, now is the time to join band. He said it all starts in 6th grade band.

Check out some photos of the band performing at Eastside Elementary below.

