Rock Springs High School Ready For Week of Homecoming Festivities

ROCK SPRINGS — Its Homecoming Week at Rock Springs High School and students, staff and faculty are gearing up for a full slate of fun activities every day.

“HoCo Spirit Week” will be celebrated September 30-October 5 where everyone at the school is invited to dress up differently based on the theme for that day.

Monday

Everyone is invited to show their school spirit with gear that represents your activity.

Tuesday

Its Battle of the Classes Day where all the underclassmen wear orange and seniors wear black.

Wednesday

Everyone wears their Tiger gear!

Thursday

It’s Throwback Thursday! Everyone is encouraged to wear something from “back in the day.”

Friday

Wear your HOCO shirts!

Homecoming Parade

Festivities for the week begin on Tuesday, October 1, with the Homecoming Parade beginning at 5 p.m. Floats can start lining up in the high school parking lot beginning at 3:30 p.m. The map below outlines the parade route.

Following the parade, the annual Homecoming Bonfire will take place at the old fairgrounds beginning at 7 p.m.

The Homecoming Royalty will be announced at that event as well.

The crowd will be fired up for the Tigers’ homecoming battle against Campbell County.

Homecoming Week has something fun for everyone at RSHS.

Friday Night Lights

The Rock Springs Tigers will host the Campbell County Camels in the Homecoming Football game on Friday night beginning at 6 p.m., and the dance will be held in Rock Springs High School Auxiliary Gymnasium on Saturday evening.

Admission to the dance is $10 for singles and $15 for couples.

Come join the fun and festivities all week long as Rock Springs High School celebrates Homecoming 2019.