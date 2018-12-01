Rock Springs High School Volleyball Player Earns All-Conference Recognition

ROCK SPRINGS– Although the Rock Springs High School volleyball team missed out on a spot at state this season, libero Rhys Brandt’s efforts did not go unnoticed by the state, as she earned her first All-Conference honor.



Responsibilities on the Court

Brandt, a junior, is the team’s libero, which is the defensive specialist of the team.

“As a libero, my role is to accurately and consistently pass the ball to my setter in both serve receive and defense,” Brandt said.

As a crucial player and a team captain, Brandt also had the responsibility of being a mood-maker on the team.

“Another one of my roles was to maintain a positive attitude and encourage team morale,” Brandt said.



Working to Achieve Her Goals

At the beginning of the season, Brandt set the goal to maintain a certain passing accuracy and a certain amount of balls dug per game. Brandt worked hard every practice to ensure she was meeting these goals, and in the end it paid off.

“Another one of my goals was to be all conference,” Brandt said. “It’s always nice when hard work pays off, so receiving the honor was just very rewarding.”







Standout Moments from the Season

Looking back on the season, there are a few standout moments for Brandt that she is particularly proud of.

“Some of my favorite moments on the court this season were defeating Green River on their home court during the Dig Pink match, and then the next day also beating Evanston on their home court,” she said.

The Lady Tigers swept Green River during the Dig Pink match, 3-0. They then went to Evanston the next day and won 3-1.







Looking Forward

Brandt is interested in playing volleyball at a collegiate level, and she is keeping her focus on the sport even though the season is over. She will be playing club volleyball in the spring, and she is already looking forward to her final high school volleyball season.

“It’s likely that we will have a very skilled team next year,” Brandt said. “I look forward to having the best season of my high school career.”