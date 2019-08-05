Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces August Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce their August Volunteer of the Month – Dee Dee Berry.

Dee Dee is a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. She is the Nurse Coordinator for Respite Care and works at Sage View Care Center part time.

Dee Dee coordinated several martini glass painting parties for the upcoming ARTini event including involving some of the residents from Sage View Car Center. Dee Dee said she enjoys working with these senior citizens and always wants them to feel part of the community. She also volunteers with many other fundraising events.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She and her husband Paul have two sons, Zach and Braxton. The family enjoys community activities, the outdoors, and football.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.