Rock Springs Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Residential Fire

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs resident Charles Berti, 70, succumbed to injuries he sustained in a residential fire that occurred on Wednesday, May 1.

Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department arrived to 1019 North Front Street and observed black smoke coming from the residence.

Officers attempted to rescue the lone occupant, Charles Berti. The Rock Springs Fire Department arrived on scene, and rescued Berti from the residence. EMS transported him to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Sweetwater County Coroner, Dale Majhanovich, confirmed Charles Berti, the occupant rescued from 1019 North Front Street succumbed to his injures.

Two Rock Springs police officers were treated and released from Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The investigation is ongoing.