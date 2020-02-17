Rock Springs Native Performs with Opera Wyoming at The Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce that Opera Wyoming and guests will take the stage at The Broadway Theater on Saturday, March 7 at 7 pm.

This performance is for opera lovers and for those who don’t know they love opera yet Founders Daniel Quintana and Rock Springs native Emily Christensen will collaborate with local artists for the evening of opera, musical theater and well-known favorites.

Opera Wyoming is Wyoming’s premier opera company based out of Casper. They are dedicated to bringing professional opera and musical performances throughout the state of Wyoming, and is sponsored in part by the Wyoming Arts Council.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Emily Christensen, a 1998 Rock Springs High School graduate, is thrilled to be sharing the stage with the talented musicians of Opera Wyoming. She has enjoyed performing across the United States but is overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunity to share this incredible music with her fellow Wyomingites. She is the daughter of Grant and Johnne Christensen.

Daniel Quintana’s performances have taken him across America and Europe. Favorite roles include Gangster 2 in Kiss Me, Kate, Smirnov in William Walton’s The Bear, and the title role of Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi. He met his wife, Emily while working at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

According to Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator, “If you want to escape into another world, attend an opera.” She added, “It carries meaning and feeling to the audience.”

For more information, contact Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at (307) 352-1434.