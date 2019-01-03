Rock Springs Police Continue Investigation Into Shooting Last Night

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department continues to investigate a disturbance near the area of 5th Avenue West in Blairtown last evening.

At approximately 5 p.m., the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to 518 5th Avenue West for a report of a disturbance where shots had been fired.

On arrival, RSPD officers found that a man had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The police department has identified the individual as 34-year-old Brad Stassinos of Rock Springs.

According to a statement released by the department late last evening, the investigation is ongoing. SweetwaterNOW will provide more information as it becomes available.