Rock Springs Steelers Wish Jaciel Granados a Speedy Recovery [Video]

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Steelers youth football team had a banner made and filmed a get well message (watch below) for Rock Springs High School student, Jaciel Granados, who suffered a brain injury during football practice on August 17.

The Steelers all added their signatures to the banner, and they would like to get all the players in the Rock Springs Youth Football League to sign it. They hope to hang the banner at Rock Springs High School.

Jaciel was life flighted to Salt Lake City where doctors performed emergency surgery to relieve pressure from bleeding around his brain. He was in a medically induced coma, but it’s reported he is now responsive and eating, and his recovery is exceeding doctor’s expectations for the type of injury he suffered.

Several fundraising efforts have been established to help support Jaciel’s recovery and medical expenses, which you can find more information about here.