Rock Springs Students Participate in All-State Music Conference

ROCK SPRINGS — Eight students from Rock Springs High School and four Sweetwater County School District No. 1 teachers wrapped up a successful trip to Gillette for the Wyoming Music Educators Association/Wyoming High School Activities Association All-State Music Conference.

The students, selected from more than 1,000 student auditions from across the state, spent two days rehearsing and learning from nationally recognized conductors and teachers, culminating in a performance at the gala concert on January 21. Students performing with the All-State Honor groups from Rock Springs were:

John Deru – Choir, Bass 1

Karson Hansen – Choir, Tenor 1

Shiva Yeshlur – Band, Alto Saxophone

Kyan DeBernardi – Band, Tuba

Sean Pinkham – Band, Clarinet

Micheal Kozlowski – Band, Euphonium

Xenia Crosby – Orchestra, Piccolo and Flute

Makayla Kramer – Orchestra, Clarinet

In addition to being selected for the ensembles, Xenia Crosby and Makayla Kramer both performed solos with the orchestra, and Kramer was a finalist for the WMEA Outstanding Senior Award.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

While the students were busy rehearsing, SCSD 1 teachers took workshop classes from professors and educators from Wyoming and nationally. Having the opportunity to learn from the best about what’s going on in music education and develop their skills to better help serve the students of District No. 1.

Additionally, Rock Springs High School Band Director Brian Redmond was recognized as the Phi Beta Mu Outstanding Bandmaster of the Year, and the South Big Horn Basin Music Educator of the Year.